Monday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Josh Taylor to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled LHP Bobby Poyner from Pawtucket.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Jace Fry on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 8. Purchased the contract of RHP Odrisamer Despaigne from Charlotte (IL). Released OF Nicky Delmonico.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Masahiro Tanaka from the paternity leave list.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed SSs Tanner Morris, Cameron Eden and Trevor Schwecke; 1B Spencer Horwitz and Scotty Bradley; 2B L.J. Talley; 3B Angel Camacho; OF Eric Rivera; C Ryan Sloniger; LHPs Jimmy Robbins and Kyle Huckaby; and RHPs Kendall Williams, Sam Ryan, Michael Dominguez, Jared DiCesare, Nick Fraze, Anders Tolhurst, Gabriel Ponce, Blake Sanderson, Luis Quinones and Andrew McInvale to minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Jordan Lyles on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Montana DuRapau from Indianapolis (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Adam Wainwright on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Helsley from Memphis (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired OF Alex Dickerson from San Diego for RHP Franklin Van Gurp and assigned him to Sacramento (PCL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — G Tony Parker announced his retirement.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G John Jerry. Waived G Rod Taylor.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Luke Bowanko and QB David Fales. Waived QB Connor Cook and S David Jones.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Jace Sternberger.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Caraun Reid. Placed DE Jegs Jegede on the injured reserve list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted Salli Clavelle to pro personnel analyst; Travis Dauro to college scouting coordinator and Crowley Hanlon to to pro personnel coordinator. Reassigned Dominic DeCicco to West Area scout. Named Fred Gammage III pro personnel analyst; Ryan Kessenich Midlands Area scout and Steve Slowik scouting assistant.
|GOLF
|United States Golf Association
USGA — Named Charlie Pagnam chief philanthropy officer and executive director of the USGA Foundation.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Promoted CEO and vice chairman Bob Nicholson to chairman. Named Tom Anselmi president, business operations and chief operating officer.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Johan Sodergran to a three-year entry-level contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Jesper Boqvist to a three-year, entry-level contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Liam O’Brien to a one-year, two-way contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Transferred M André Horta to SC Braga (Portugal).
CHOWAN — Named Erica Blubaugh women’s assistant lacrosse coach and men’s and women’s cross country coach.
CLEMSON — Named Terry Bowden graduate intern for football.
DOANE — Announced the reisgnation of women’s basketball coach Tracee Fairbanks. Named Ed Hubbs men’s and women’s tennis coach.
EAST CAROLINA — Named Courtney Hofer women’s assistant soccer coach.
MARYLAND — Announced graduate LB Rahshaun Smith has transferred from Clemson.
KANSAS — Announced graduate G Isaiah Moss has transferred from Iowa.
SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Justin Scott men’s assistant basketball coach.
SETON HALL — Promoted athletic director Patrick Lyons to executive vice president for operations and chief of staff.
VANDERBILT — Named Shasha Borwn director of men’s basketball operations.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.