Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Josh Taylor to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled LHP Bobby Poyner from Pawtucket.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Jace Fry on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 8. Purchased the contract of RHP Odrisamer Despaigne from Charlotte (IL). Released OF Nicky Delmonico.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Nick Tropeano to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Jake Jewell from Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Masahiro Tanaka from the paternity leave list. Signed SS Anthony Volpe.

Advertisement

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Tanner Anderson from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryan Dull to Las Vegas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Tim Elliott, 3B Austin Shenton, RHP Ty Adcock, RHP Kyle Hill, C Carter Bins, CF Antoine Mistico, RHP Reid Morgan, SS Patrick Frick, RHP Logan Rinehart, RHP Tyler Driver, RHP Travis Kuhn, OF Cade Marlowe, RHP Reeves Martin, OF Trent Tingelstad, RHP Kipp Rollings, RHP Garrett Westberg, RHP Brock Minich, C Anthony Lepre, SS Utah Jones, SS Cody Grosse and RHP Jarod Bayless.

TEXAS RANGERS – Assigned RHP David Carpenter outright to Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed SSs Tanner Morris, Cameron Eden and Trevor Schwecke; 1B Spencer Horwitz and Scotty Bradley; 2B L.J. Talley; 3B Angel Camacho; OF Eric Rivera; C Ryan Sloniger; LHPs Jimmy Robbins and Kyle Huckaby; and RHPs Kendall Williams, Sam Ryan, Michael Dominguez, Jared DiCesare, Nick Fraze, Anders Tolhurst, Gabriel Ponce, Blake Sanderson, Luis Quinones and Andrew McInvale to minor league contracts.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of LHP Phillip Diehl. Placed RHP Seunghwan Oh on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 7.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Jordan Lyles on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Montana DuRapau from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Adam Wainwright on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Helsley from Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired OF Alex Dickerson from San Diego for RHP Franklin Van Gurp and assigned him to Sacramento (PCL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — G Tony Parker announced his retirement.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G John Jerry. Waived G Rod Taylor.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Luke Bowanko and QB David Fales. Waived QB Connor Cook and S David Jones.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Jace Sternberger.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Caraun Reid. Placed DE Jegs Jegede on the injured reserve list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted Salli Clavelle to pro personnel analyst; Travis Dauro to college scouting coordinator and Crowley Hanlon to to pro personnel coordinator. Reassigned Dominic DeCicco to West Area scout. Named Fred Gammage III pro personnel analyst; Ryan Kessenich Midlands Area scout and Steve Slowik scouting assistant.

GOLF United States Golf Association

USGA — Named Charlie Pagnam chief philanthropy officer and executive director of the USGA Foundation.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Promoted CEO and vice chairman Bob Nicholson to chairman. Named Tom Anselmi president, business operations and chief operating officer.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Johan Sodergran to a three-year entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Jesper Boqvist to a three-year, entry-level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Liam O’Brien to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Transferred M André Horta to SC Braga (Portugal).

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Named Erica Blubaugh women’s assistant lacrosse coach and men’s and women’s cross country coach.

CLEMSON — Named Terry Bowden graduate intern for football.

DOANE — Announced the reisgnation of women’s basketball coach Tracee Fairbanks. Named Ed Hubbs men’s and women’s tennis coach.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Courtney Hofer women’s assistant soccer coach.

MARYLAND — Announced graduate LB Rahshaun Smith has transferred from Clemson.

KANSAS — Announced graduate G Isaiah Moss has transferred from Iowa.

ST. BONAVENTURE — Announced the resignation of women’s lacrosse coach Chelsea Rosiek.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Justin Scott men’s assistant basketball coach.

SETON HALL — Promoted athletic director Patrick Lyons to executive vice president for operations and chief of staff.

VANDERBILT — Named Shasha Borwn director of men’s basketball operations.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.