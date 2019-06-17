Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Sports Transactions

June 17, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Hector Velázquez from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Ryan Brasier from the bereavement/family medical emergency list. Optioned RHPs Travis Lakins and Josh Smith to Pawtucket (IL).

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of 1B-OF Rangel Ravelo from Memphis (PCL). Placed INF Yairo Muñoz on the paternity list. Transferred RHP Mike Mayers to the 60-day IL.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Connor Dotson and INF Daniel Robertson. Released INF Joshua Fonseca and RHP Hayden Shenefield.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Nick Floyd.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released OF Javion Randle.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — QB Josh McCown announced his retirement.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Nick Taylor to the practice roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Named Dallas Eakins coach.

CALGARY FLAMES — Renewed their organizational affiliation with Kansas City (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Todd Krygier assistant coach for Grand Rapids (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed D Erik Karlsson to an eight-year contract.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Barry Almeida.

OLYMPIC SPORTS
Athletics Integrity Unit

AIU — Suspended marathon runner Eunice Kirwa four years for doping, through May 7, 2023.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (NY) — Promoted Megan Methven associate head women’s basketball coach.

CHOWAN — Named Ashley Gustafson softball coach.

ETSU — Named Jake Amos men’s golf coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named Dillon Sanders assistant football coach.

NORTHWESTERN — Announced graduate lacrosse player Pat Spencer transferred from Loyola (Md.).

