Monday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Hector Velázquez from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Ryan Brasier from the bereavement/family medical emergency list. Optioned RHPs Travis Lakins and Josh Smith to Pawtucket (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of 1B-OF Rangel Ravelo from Memphis (PCL). Placed INF Yairo Muñoz on the paternity list. Transferred RHP Mike Mayers to the 60-day IL.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Connor Dotson and INF Daniel Robertson. Released INF Joshua Fonseca and RHP Hayden Shenefield.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Nick Floyd.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released OF Javion Randle.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — QB Josh McCown announced his retirement.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Nick Taylor to the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Named Dallas Eakins coach.
CALGARY FLAMES — Renewed their organizational affiliation with Kansas City (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Todd Krygier assistant coach for Grand Rapids (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed D Erik Karlsson to an eight-year contract.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Barry Almeida.
|OLYMPIC SPORTS
|Athletics Integrity Unit
AIU — Suspended marathon runner Eunice Kirwa four years for doping, through May 7, 2023.
ALBANY (NY) — Promoted Megan Methven associate head women’s basketball coach.
CHOWAN — Named Ashley Gustafson softball coach.
ETSU — Named Jake Amos men’s golf coach.
NEW MEXICO — Named Dillon Sanders assistant football coach.
NORTHWESTERN — Announced graduate lacrosse player Pat Spencer transferred from Loyola (Md.).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.