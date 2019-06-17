Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended San Diego Padres 3B Manny Machado a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for aggressively arguing and making contact with Umpire Bill Welke in Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of LHP Sean Gilmartin from Norfolk (IL). Designated OF Joey Rickard for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Hector Velázquez from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Ryan Brasier from the bereavement/family medical emergency list. Optioned RHPs Travis Lakins and Josh Smith to Pawtucket (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated OF Justin Upton from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Cesar Puello for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Clint Frazier to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Added DH/1B Edwin Encarnación to the 25-man roster.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with SS Logan Davidson, RHP Tyler Baum and LHP Brady Basso on minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated OF Willie Calhoun from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Hunter Pence on the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP David Phelps from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Justin Shafer to Buffalo (IL). Transferred RHP Elvis Luciano to the 60-day IL.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated OF Roman Quinn from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Edgar Garcia from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned OF Nick Williams to Lehigh Valley. Placed RHP Jerad Eickhoff on the 10-day IL. Announced INF Phil Gosselin cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Lehigh Valley.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of 1B-OF Rangel Ravelo from Memphis (PCL). Placed INF Yairo Muñoz on the paternity list. Transferred RHP Mike Mayers to the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jackson Rutledge on a minor league contract.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Connor Dotson and INF Daniel Robertson. Released INF Joshua Fonseca and RHP Hayden Shenefield.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Nick Floyd.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released OF Javion Randle.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — QB Josh McCown announced his retirement.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Nick Taylor to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Named Dallas Eakins coach.

CALGARY FLAMES — Renewed their organizational affiliation with Kansas City (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Todd Krygier assistant coach for Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Jacob Trouba from the Winnipeg Jets for D Neal Pionk and the 20th overall pick in the draft.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed D Erik Karlsson to an eight-year contract.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Barry Almeida.

OLYMPIC SPORTS Athletics Integrity Unit

AIU — Suspended marathon runner Eunice Kirwa four years for doping, through May 7, 2023.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (NY) — Promoted Megan Methven associate head women’s basketball coach.

BARUCH — Promoted softball recruiting coordinator Joseph Braun to head softball coach.

CHOWAN — Named Ashley Gustafson softball coach.

ETSU — Named Jake Amos men’s golf coach.

ILLINOIS — Named Zach Hamer men’s basketball video coordinator.

NEW MEXICO — Named Dillon Sanders assistant football coach.

NORTHWESTERN — Announced graduate lacrosse player Pat Spencer transferred from Loyola (Md.).

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Laura Brainard assistant western equestrian coach.

RICE — Announced junior men’s basketball F Malik Ondigo is transferring from Texas Tech.

RUTGERS — Named Melissa Lehman women’s lacrosse coach.

YALE — Promoted employee relations support specialist Marissa Pearson to assistant athletic director for administration. Joseph Braun has been promoted to Head Softball Coach, Director of Athletics & Recreation Heather MacCulloch announced today.

