Monday’s Sports Transactions

MLB — Suspended San Diego Padres 3B Manny Machado a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for aggressively arguing and making contact with Umpire Bill Welke in Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of LHP Sean Gilmartin from Norfolk (IL). Designated OF Joey Rickard for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Hector Velázquez from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Ryan Brasier from the bereavement/family medical emergency list. Optioned RHPs Travis Lakins and Josh Smith to Pawtucket (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated OF Justin Upton from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Cesar Puello for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Clint Frazier to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Added DH/1B Edwin Encarnación to the 25-man roster.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with SS Logan Davidson, RHP Tyler Baum and LHP Brady Basso on minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated OF Willie Calhoun from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Hunter Pence on the 10-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP David Phelps from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Justin Shafer to Buffalo (IL). Transferred RHP Elvis Luciano to the 60-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated OF Roman Quinn from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Edgar Garcia from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned OF Nick Williams to Lehigh Valley. Placed RHP Jerad Eickhoff on the 10-day IL. Announced INF Phil Gosselin cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Lehigh Valley.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of 1B-OF Rangel Ravelo from Memphis (PCL). Placed INF Yairo Muñoz on the paternity list. Transferred RHP Mike Mayers to the 60-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jackson Rutledge on a minor league contract.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Connor Dotson and INF Daniel Robertson. Released INF Joshua Fonseca and RHP Hayden Shenefield.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Nick Floyd.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released OF Javion Randle.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — QB Josh McCown announced his retirement.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Nick Taylor to the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Named Dallas Eakins coach.
CALGARY FLAMES — Renewed their organizational affiliation with Kansas City (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Todd Krygier assistant coach for Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Jacob Trouba from the Winnipeg Jets for D Neal Pionk and the 20th overall pick in the draft.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed D Erik Karlsson to an eight-year contract.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Barry Almeida.
|OLYMPIC SPORTS
|Athletics Integrity Unit
AIU — Suspended marathon runner Eunice Kirwa four years for doping, through May 7, 2023.
ALBANY (NY) — Promoted Megan Methven associate head women’s basketball coach.
BARUCH — Promoted softball recruiting coordinator Joseph Braun to head softball coach.
CHOWAN — Named Ashley Gustafson softball coach.
ETSU — Named Jake Amos men’s golf coach.
ILLINOIS — Named Zach Hamer men’s basketball video coordinator.
NEW MEXICO — Named Dillon Sanders assistant football coach.
NORTHWESTERN — Announced graduate lacrosse player Pat Spencer transferred from Loyola (Md.).
OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Laura Brainard assistant western equestrian coach.
RICE — Announced junior men’s basketball F Malik Ondigo is transferring from Texas Tech.
RUTGERS — Named Melissa Lehman women’s lacrosse coach.
YALE — Promoted employee relations support specialist Marissa Pearson to assistant athletic director for administration.
