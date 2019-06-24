Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Dan Straily outright to Norfolk (IL). Signed C Adley Rutschman to a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed SS Daniel Bakst to a minor league contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Odrisamer Despaigne for assignment. Reinstated OF Jon Jay from the 60-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Aaron Civale to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Jon Edwards from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed 3B Pavin Parks; 1B Cole Zabowski and Griffin Dey; SSs Jack Kenley andAndrew Navigato; Cs Cordell Dunn, Jonah Girand and Cole MacLaren; LHPs Kolton Ingram, Robert Klinchock and Josh Coburn; OFs Elliott Cary, Connor Perry, Kerry Carpenter and Jared Mang; and RHPs Beau Brieske, Bryce Tassin, Brendan White, Austin Bergner, Michael Bienlien, Jack Dellinger, Zack Hess and Sam Kessler to minor league contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed LHP Whit Drennan to a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed 3B Jake Hirabayashi, LHP Niall Windeler, C Kyle Schmidt, 1B Parker Phillips, OF Bryson Gandy and RHPs Matt Canterino, Sawyer Gipson, Bradley Hanner, Casey Legumina, Rogelio Reyes, Matthew Swain and Sean Mooney to minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kyle Bird to Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed LHP Jimmy Robbins and RHPs Blake Sanderson and Nick Neal to minor league contracts.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed 1B David Freese on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21. Recalled C Will Smith from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Returned RHP Riley Ferrell to the Houston Astros.

NEW YORK METS — Fined manager Mickey Callaway and LHP Jason Vargas undisclosed amounts for their expletive-filled confrontation with a reporter after a weekend loss at Wrigley Field. Sent LHP Luis Avilan to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Danny Hrbek to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed Cs Vito Friscia and Micah Yonamine; LHPs Tyler Adams, Brenden Kudlinski, Nick Lackney and Spencer Van Scoyoc; and RHPs Albertus Barber, Carlos Francisco, Andrew Schultz and Jose Ulloa to minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Jarlin Yes to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed C Zade Richardson, OF Patrick Romeri and RHPs Anthony Green, Thomas Hart and Tyler Statler to minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed C Logan Driscoll; LHPs Jason Blanchard, Ethan Elliott and Sam Williams; OFs Hudson Head, Matthew Acosta and Jack Stronach; and RHPs Connor Lehmann, Deacon Medders and Jason Reynolds to minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined the New York Knicks $50,000 for violating equal access media rules.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Aacquired G-F Evan Turner from Portland for G Kent Bazemore.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released LB Korey Jones. Signed DL Mark Mackie. Signed OL J’Michael Deane to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired D Calvin de Haan and F Aleksi Saarela from Carolina for G Anton Forsberg and D Gustav Forsling.

DALLAS STARS — Acquired RW Ryan Hartman from Philadelphia for C Tyler Pitlick.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Josh Chapman trainer of Grand Rapids (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Agreed to terms with Fs Jordan Nolan and Nolan Stevens on one-year, two-way contracts.

ECHL

ECHL — Approved the transfer of controlling interest in the Reading Royals from Jack Gulati to the Berks County Convention Center Authority. Re-elected Cincinnati owner/president/chief financial officer Ray Harris chairman of the board.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Exercised the contract option of M Latif Blessing through the 2020 season.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Gary Mackay-Steven to a multiyear contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Recalled G Mason Stajduhar from Tulsa (USL).

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Cheryl Milligan softball coach.

BRADLEY — Named Latisha Luckett assistant women’s basketball coach/recruiting coordinator.

CAMPBELL — Named Omar Banks director of athletics.

HIGH POINT — Named Jodi Kest assistant women’s basketball coach.

LIPSCOMB — Announced sophomore women’s basketball C Dorie Harrison is transferring from Kentucky.

LOYOLA (NO) — Named Jeremy Kennedy baseball coach.

NEW MEXICO — Promoted men’s basketball video coordinator Ralph Davis to director of operations.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Justin Duncan assistant track and field coach for distance events and assistant cross country coach.

PENN STATE — Announced the retirement of associate athletics director for strategic communications Jeff Nelson, effective July 31, 2019.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Michelle Thomas men’s basketball program services specialist.

