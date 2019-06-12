Listen Live Sports

More Ohio State alumni sue school over abuse by team doctor

June 12, 2019 5:58 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More Ohio State alumni are suing the university over how school officials dealt with a team doctor who an investigation concluded had sexually abused at least 177 young men between 1979 and 1997.

The federal case filed Wednesday by 16 alumni is the fifth pending lawsuit alleging university officials knew of concerns about Richard Strauss but didn’t do enough to stop him. Strauss died in 2005.

Ohio State has argued in earlier suits that such claims are time-barred by law but says it’s not dismissing the accusers and their experiences. A judge directed the earlier lawsuits to mediation.

Attorney Rocky Ratliff says the newest plaintiffs waited to sue until a law firm investigating for the university released its findings about Strauss. Ratliff says that report bolsters his clients’ claims.

