Musgrove pitches 7 solid innings, Pirates beat Padres 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched five-hit, one-run ball through seven innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates capitalized on two errors by San Diego’s Manny Machado in a 2-1 win over the Padres on Friday night.

Musgrove (5-7) lasted at least seven innings for the second time in four starts, striking out eight. He recovered from being ejected in the first inning after hitting an Atlanta batter with a pitch on June 10, and giving up six runs on nine hits in four innings against the Braves three days later.

Machado, playing his 1,000th major league game, fumbled a ground ball from Jung Ho Kang in the seventh inning before tossing it past first base. Jose Osuna drove in Steven Brault, who was pinch-running for Kang, to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead.

Pittsburgh reliever Kyle Crick walked the bases loaded in the eighth before getting Franmil Reyes to pop to first to end the inning. Felipe Vázquez gave up one hit in the ninth and picked up his 18th save.

The Pirates won for the third time in four games after losing 19 of their previous 26. The Padres had their four-game winning streak halted.

The loss spoiled an efficient outing by Padres starter Eric Lauer (5-7), who allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits in seven innings with 80 pitches (58 strikes).

Lauer allowed hits to two of the first three batters he faced, including a double down the left-field line by Starling Marte that scored Bryan Reynolds, giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead. He didn’t give up another hit until the fifth, when Elias Diaz and Musgrove had two-out singles.

Before his pair of costly errors, Machado tied the game 1-all1 in the fourth with his 15th homer of the season, which went 425 feet, off the batter’s eye in center.

Pirates second baseman Kevin Newman singled to center in the eighth, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: OF Gregory Polanco, who has three hits in his last 22 at-bats, sat for a third straight game since going 1 for 4 with a double in a 5-4 win against Miami on June 16. … LHP Steven Brault will pitch against San Diego on Sunday, with RHP Jordan Lyles recovering from tightness in his left hamstring. Brault pitched six scoreless innings against Miami in his last outing, on June 14.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Chris Paddack (4-4, 3.15) will look to make it past the fifth inning for the first time since May 20 when he faces Pittsburgh on Saturday. He has allowed 13 runs (12 earned) in 14 1/3 innings through his past three starts.

Pirates: RHP Chris Archer (3-6, 5.85) will try to find some consistency Saturday after giving up 11 runs in 11 innings during last starts, since allowing one in six innings of a 6-1 win over Atlanta on June 6.

