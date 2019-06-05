Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mystics beat Sky 103-85 for 2nd win in new arena

June 5, 2019 9:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristi Tolliver had 19 points, six assists and four steals, Elena Delle Donne added 12 points and seven rebounds, and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 103-85 on Wednesday night.

Washington led 27-25 at the end of the first quarter before using a 24-8 spurt, including a 9-0 run, to open the second quarter, for an 18-point lead. The Mystics were ahead by as many as 21 points in the opening 20 minutes and it was 57-42 at the break.

Emma Meesseman played her last game with Washington (2-1) until July due to international duty, finishing with 12 points, and Ariel Atkins scored all 11 of her points in the first half. Delle Donne, the ex-Sky star, entered averaging 20 points and seven rebounds in six games against her former team, but she was just 4 of 14 from the field.

The Mystics shot 50% from the field, including 13 of 34 from 3-point range, in their eighth straight series win. Washington improved to 2-0 in its new home arena.

Advertisement

Diamond DeShields scored 24 points and Jantel Lavender added 15 for Chicago (1-2). Allie Quigley, averaging a team-high 17.5 points, was scoreless in 26 minutes.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.