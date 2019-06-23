Listen Live Sports

Mystics-Dream, Box

June 23, 2019 2:59 pm
 
WASHINGTON (89)

Atkins 2-8 2-2 7, Cloud 3-10 3-3 9, Delle Donne 9-16 0-0 21, Sanders 3-6 1-1 7, Toliver 7-12 0-0 17, Hawkins 6-10 2-3 17, Hines-Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Peddy 0-0 0-0 0, Powers 2-9 3-3 7, Walker-Kimbrough 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 34-74 11-12 89.

ATLANTA (73)

Breland 1-7 3-4 5, Coffey 3-12 2-4 11, Hayes 7-13 0-0 18, Montgomery 3-8 0-0 7, Williams 4-6 0-0 8, Billings 4-11 2-3 10, Cazorla 3-5 0-0 7, Gulich 1-2 2-2 4, Sykes 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 27-69 10-15 73.

Washington 25 17 28 19—89
Atlanta 27 18 7 21—73

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-29 (Hawkins 3-4, Delle Donne 3-6, Toliver 3-7, Atkins 1-4, Powers 0-3, Cloud 0-5), Atlanta 9-21 (Hayes 4-7, Coffey 3-7, Cazorla 1-2, Montgomery 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 35 (Delle Donne 10), Atlanta 37 (Billings 14). Assists_Washington 21 (Cloud 6), Atlanta 17 (Cazorla 6). Total Fouls_Washington 14, Atlanta 17. A_4,136 (18,118).

