Mystics-Liberty, Box

June 7, 2019 9:38 pm
 
WASHINGTON (94)

Atkins 0-5 2-2 2, Cloud 9-15 5-5 26, Delle Donne 5-14 2-2 13, Sanders 5-8 4-4 14, Toliver 4-10 2-2 13, Hawkins 2-3 5-5 9, Hines-Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Powers 1-5 0-0 2, Walker-Kimbrough 4-7 7-8 15. Totals 30-67 27-28 94.

NEW YORK (85)

Boyd 2-3 0-0 4, Charles 10-20 6-7 27, Durr 5-9 0-0 11, Nurse 4-8 0-0 10, Zahui B 3-7 0-0 6, Allen 5-10 0-0 13, Bias 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 0-4 0-0 0, Hartley 4-10 4-4 14, Xu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-72 10-11 85.

Washington 20 30 22 22—94
New York 26 23 19 17—85

3-Point Goals_Washington 7-17 (Toliver 3-6, Cloud 3-6, Delle Donne 1-2, Powers 0-1, Atkins 0-2), New York 9-27 (Allen 3-7, Nurse 2-2, Hartley 2-6, Durr 1-4, Charles 1-5, Boyd 0-1, Zahui B 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 29 (Delle Donne 8), New York 35 (Zahui B 7). Assists_Washington 22 (Cloud 8), New York 16 (Hartley, Boyd 5). Total Fouls_Washington 13, New York 25. A_1,567 (5,000).

