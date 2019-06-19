NASCAR denies Chastain appeal of disqualification at Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — NASCAR has denied Ross Chastain’s appeal after his race-winning truck was disqualified following a postrace inspection at Iowa Speedway over the weekend.

National Motorsports Appeals Panelist Bryan Moss heard Chastain’s appeal and chose to uphold the original penalties assessed by NASCAR for the No. 44 being too low.

Chastain’s disqualification was the first under strict new rules put in place this season to deter cheating.

Chastain’s misfortune gave the victory to Brett Moffitt and Chastain will be scored as if he finished last in addition to his victory and bonus points being stripped away.

Advertisement

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.