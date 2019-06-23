Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Carshield 200 Results

June 23, 2019 12:52 am
 
By The Associated Press
Saturday’s Results
At The Raceway at Gateway
Madison, Ill.
Lap Length: 1.25 mile
(Car number in parentheses)

1. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 160

2. (11) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 160.

3. (4) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 160.

4. (25) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 160.

5. (5) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 160.

6. (2) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 160.

7. (12) Sheldon Creed ‥, Chevrolet, 160.

8. (6) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 160.

9. (3) Matt Crafton, Ford, 160.

10. (10) Myatt Snider, Ford, 160.

11. (9) Austin Hill, Toyota, 160.

12. (13) Anthony Alfredo ‥, Toyota, 160.

13. (18) Kyle Benjamin, Chevrolet, 160.

14. (1) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 160.

15. (14) Tyler Dippel ‥, Chevrolet, 160.

16. (8) Harrison Burton ‥, Toyota, 160.

17. (15) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 159.

18. (17) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 159.

19. (19) Gus Dean ‥, Chevrolet, 158.

20. (16) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 158.

21. (24) Jesse Little, Ford, 158.

22. (23) Bryant Barnhill, Chevrolet, 155.

23. (21) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 154.

24. (26) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 153.

25. (27) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 150.

26. (30) Daniel Sasnett, Chevrolet, Engine, 80.

27. (20) Natalie Decker ‥, Toyota, Accident, 78.

28. (22) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, Vibration, 47.

29. (31) Cody McMahan, Chevrolet, Accident, 32.

30. (28) Tyler Ankrum ‥, Chevrolet, Brakes, 14.

31. (32) Lou Goss, Chevrolet, Vibration, 12.

32. (29) Gregory Rayl, Chevrolet, Accident, 2.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 102.171 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 57 Mins, 27 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.704 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 30 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Eckes 0;G. Enfinger 1-2;S. Friesen 3-21;G. Enfinger 22-38;S. Friesen 39;G. Enfinger 40-72;M. Crafton 73;C. Eckes 74-85;R. Chastain 86;C. Eckes 87-131;R. Chastain 132;H. Burton ‥ 133-134;A. Hill 135-138;K. Benjamin 139-141;R. Chastain 142-160.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Christian Eckes 2 times for 57 laps; Grant Enfinger 3 times for 52 laps; Ross Chastain 3 times for 21 laps; Stewart Friesen 2 times for 20 laps; Austin Hill 1 time for 4 laps; Kyle Benjamin 1 time for 3 laps; Harrison Burton ‥ 1 time for 2 laps; Matt Crafton 1 time for 1 lap.

