NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Toyota / Save Mart 350 Results

Sunday At Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif. Lap length: 1.99 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 90 laps, 148.7 rating, 44 points.

2. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 90, 119.7, 37.

3. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 90, 111.1, 34.

4. (19) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 90, 106.6, 33.

5. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 90, 105.5, 51.

6. (23) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 90, 96.9, 34.

7. (21) Ryan Newman, Ford, 90, 92.7, 30.

8. (32) Erik Jones, Toyota, 90, 89.2, 29.

9. (15) Aric Almirola, Ford, 90, 72.8, 34.

10. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 90, 85.3, 39.

11. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 90, 81.3, 26.

12. (11) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 90, 80.5, 26.

13. (16) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 90, 79.8, 24.

14. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 90, 79.2, 27.

15. (25) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 90, 68.2, 22.

16. (10) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 90, 71.0, 26.

17. (5) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 90, 76.9, 20.

18. (22) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 90, 69.0, 28.

19. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 90, 87.7, 36.

20. (18) David Ragan, Ford, 90, 59.0, 17.

21. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 90, 68.2, 22.

22. (24) Paul Menard, Ford, 90, 60.5, 17.

23. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 90, 82.3, 29.

24. (26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 90, 52.3, 13.

25. (13) Michael McDowell, Ford, 89, 57.9, 12.

26. (30) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 89, 46.8, 12.

27. (31) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 89, 46.0, 10.

28. (28) Matt Tifft, Ford, 89, 43.4, 9.

29. (20) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 89, 40.3, 8.

30. (29) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 89, 41.7, 0.

31. (35) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 89, 34.3, 0.

32. (27) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 89, 39.7, 5.

33. (37) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 89, 29.2, 0.

34. (33) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 88, 32.5, 0.

35. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 88, 26.1, 2.

36. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, garage, 64, 29.8, 0.

37. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, engine, 60, 95.0, 4.

38. (36) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, fuelpump, 53, 23.8, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 83.919 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 42 minutes, 9 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.861 seconds.

Caution Flags: 2 for 6 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0; W.Byron 1-21; C.Elliott 22-24; M.Truex 25-37; D.Hamlin 38-41; M.Truex 42-63; Ky.Busch 64-66; M.Truex 67-90

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): M.Truex, 3 times for 56 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 20 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 3 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 2 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: Ky.Busch, 4; M.Truex, 4; B.Keselowski, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; J.Logano, 2; C.Elliott, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Logano, 643; 2. Ky.Busch, 642; 3. K.Harvick, 573; 4. B.Keselowski, 569; 5. M.Truex, 543; 6. D.Hamlin, 542; 7. C.Elliott, 535; 8. Ku.Busch, 509; 9. R.Blaney, 468; 10. A.Almirola, 460; 11. A.Bowman, 460; 12. C.Bowyer, 430; 13. D.Suarez, 421; 14. W.Byron, 419; 15. K.Larson, 408; 16. R.Newman, 391.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

