NASCAR Truck – 23rd Annual SpeedyCash.com 400 Results

Friday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, Texas

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (6) Greg Biffle, Toyota, 167.

2. (10) Matt Crafton, Ford, 167.

3. (8) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 167.

4. (3) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 167.

5. (11) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 167.

6. (7) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 167.

7. (18) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 167.

8. (5) Austin Hill, Toyota, 167.

9. (20) Cory Roper, Ford, 167.

10. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 166.

11. (4) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 166.

12. (13) Anthony Alfredo, Toyota, 166.

13. (2) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 166.

14. (23) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 166.

15. (28) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 165.

16. (29) Scott Stenzel, Chevrolet, 165.

17. (31) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 164.

18. (30) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 162.

19. (19) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, Electrical, 136.

20. (14) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, Suspension, 117.

21. (22) Ben Rhodes, Ford, Transmission, 104.

22. (32) Natalie Decker, Toyota, Accident, 95.

23. (27) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, Accident, 95.

24. (24) Trey Hutchens III, Chevrolet, Accident, 95.

25. (12) Tyler Dippel, Chevrolet, Accident, 89.

26. (26) Anthony Mrakovich, Chevrolet, Brakes, 85.

27. (1) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, Accident, 69.

28. (21) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, Vibration, 48.

29. (25) Angela Ruch, Chevrolet, Accident, 33.

30. (16) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, Accident, 27.

31. (9) Kyle Benjamin, Chevrolet, Accident, 20.

32. (17) Gus Dean, Chevrolet, Accident, 10.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 100.434 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 29 Mins, 39 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.963 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 13 for 63 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T. Gilliland 1-5;G. Enfinger 6-39;J. Sauter 40-42;T. Gilliland 43-68;B. Rhodes 69-83;S. Creed 84-88;B. Rhodes 89-93;G. Enfinger 94-103;G. Biffle 104-108;A. Alfredo 109-111;A. Hill 112-145;T. Ankrum 146-154;G. Biffle 155-167.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Grant Enfinger 2 times for 44 laps; Austin Hill 1 time for 34 laps; Todd Gilliland 2 times for 31 laps; Ben Rhodes 2 times for 20 laps; Greg Biffle 2 times for 18 laps; Tyler Ankrum 1 time for 9 laps; Sheldon Creed 1 time for 5 laps; Johnny Sauter 1 time for 3 laps; Anthony Alfredo 1 time for 3 laps.

