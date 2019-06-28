NASCAR Truck – Camping World 225 Results

Friday At Chicagoland Speedway Joliet, Ill.

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (3) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 150.

2. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 150.

3. (10) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 150.

4. (8) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 150.

5. (1) Austin Hill, Toyota, 150.

6. (13) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 150.

7. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 150.

8. (11) Matt Crafton, Ford, 150.

9. (6) Anthony Alfredo, Toyota, 150.

10. (9) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 150.

11. (7) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 149.

12. (14) Tyler Dippel, Chevrolet, 149.

13. (4) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 149.

14. (15) Natalie Decker, Toyota, 149.

15. (12) Gus Dean, Chevrolet, 149.

16. (5) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 148.

17. (20) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 148.

18. (2) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 147.

19. (27) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 147.

20. (21) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 146.

21. (30) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 141.

22. (28) Jesse Iwuji, Chevrolet, 138.

23. (23) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, Brakes, 93.

24. (24) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, Overheating, 89.

25. (18) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, DVP, 88.

26. (26) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, Fuel Pump, 82.

27. (22) Spencer Davis, Chevrolet, Accident, 78.

28. (25) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, Suspension, 45.

29. (31) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, Parked, 35.

30. (29) BJ McLeod, Toyota, Electrical, 17.

31. (32) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, Vibration, 15.

32. (17) Ben Rhodes, Ford, Engine, 1.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.551 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 49 Mins, 16 Secs. Margin of Victory: 3.950 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 27 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Hill 1-9;G. Enfinger 10;A. Hill 11-12;G. Enfinger 13-34;B. Jones 35-38;C. Murphy 39-40;B. Jones 41-47;G. Enfinger 48-73;B. Moffitt 74-119;B. Jones 120-121;S. Creed 122-123;S. Boyd 124;B. Moffitt 125-150.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Brett Moffitt 2 times for 72 laps; Grant Enfinger 3 times for 49 laps; Brandon Jones 3 times for 13 laps; Austin Hill 2 times for 11 laps; Sheldon Creed 1 time for 2 laps; Camden Murphy 1 time for 2 laps; Spencer Boyd 1 time for 1 lap.

