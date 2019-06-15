NASCAR Truck race postponed until Sunday

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The NASCAR Truck series race at Iowa Speedway has been postponed until Sunday because of inclement weather.

The sport’s organizing body made the call Saturday after repeated thunderstorms and lightning strikes in central Iowa left the short track too soaked for racing.

Qualifying was canceled as well, so the field for Sunday’s start will be set by owner’s points. Sixteen-year-old Chandler Smith will start from the pole in his series debut in the Kyle Busch Motorsports No. 51 truck, followed by Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen and Matt Crafton.

Sunday’s race will start at 11 a.m., followed by an Xfinity race at 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.