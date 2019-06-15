Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Truck race postponed until Sunday

June 15, 2019 9:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The NASCAR Truck series race at Iowa Speedway has been postponed until Sunday because of inclement weather.

The sport’s organizing body made the call Saturday after repeated thunderstorms and lightning strikes in central Iowa left the short track too soaked for racing.

Qualifying was canceled as well, so the field for Sunday’s start will be set by owner’s points. Sixteen-year-old Chandler Smith will start from the pole in his series debut in the Kyle Busch Motorsports No. 51 truck, followed by Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen and Matt Crafton.

Sunday’s race will start at 11 a.m., followed by an Xfinity race at 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.