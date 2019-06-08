NASCAR-Xfinity LTi Printing 250 Results

By The Associated Press Saturday At Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, Mich. Lap Length: 2 miles (Pole position in parentheses)

1. (10) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 125.

2. (4) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 125.

3. (7) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 125.

4. (1) Paul Menard, Ford, 125.

5. (12) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 125.

6. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 125.

7. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 125.

8. (8) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 125.

9. (11) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 125.

10. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 125.

11. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 125.

12. (6) Cole Custer, Ford, 125.

13. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 125.

14. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 125.

15. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 125.

16. (22) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 125.

17. (9) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 124.

18. (21) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 124.

19. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 124.

20. (32) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 124.

21. (20) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 124.

22. (28) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 124.

23. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 124.

24. (18) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 124.

25. (35) David Starr, Chevrolet, 124.

26. (25) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 124.

27. (38) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 123.

28. (37) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 123.

29. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, Engine, 64.

30. (34) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, Accident, 51.

31. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Vibration, 42.

32. (16) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Vibration, 40.

33. (31) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, Vibration, 36.

34. (24) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, Alternator, 29.

35. (27) Tyler Hill, Toyota, Engine, 17.

36. (26) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Vibration, 17.

37. (30) Riley Herbst, Toyota, Accident, 12.

38. (19) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, Accident, 8.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 133.353 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hour, 52 Minutes, 29 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.515 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: P. Menard 1-33; B. Currey 34-35; P. Menard 36-58; C. Bell 59-94; C. Custer 95-114; T. Reddick 115-125.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Paul Menard 2 times for 56 laps; Christopher Bell 1 time for 36 laps; Cole Custer 1 time for 20 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 11 laps; Bayley Currey 1 time for 2 laps.

