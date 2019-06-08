Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR-Xfinity LTi Printing 250 Results

June 8, 2019 4:38 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
By The Associated Press
Saturday
At Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Mich.
Lap Length: 2 miles
(Pole position in parentheses)

1. (10) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 125.

2. (4) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 125.

3. (7) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 125.

4. (1) Paul Menard, Ford, 125.

Advertisement

5. (12) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 125.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

6. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 125.

7. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 125.

8. (8) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 125.

9. (11) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 125.

10. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 125.

11. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 125.

        Agencies offer mixed messages on telework during summer Metro closures

12. (6) Cole Custer, Ford, 125.

13. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 125.

14. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 125.

15. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 125.

16. (22) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 125.

17. (9) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 124.

18. (21) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 124.

19. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 124.

20. (32) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 124.

21. (20) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 124.

22. (28) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 124.

23. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 124.

24. (18) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 124.

25. (35) David Starr, Chevrolet, 124.

26. (25) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 124.

27. (38) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 123.

28. (37) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 123.

29. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, Engine, 64.

30. (34) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, Accident, 51.

31. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Vibration, 42.

32. (16) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Vibration, 40.

33. (31) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, Vibration, 36.

34. (24) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, Alternator, 29.

35. (27) Tyler Hill, Toyota, Engine, 17.

36. (26) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Vibration, 17.

37. (30) Riley Herbst, Toyota, Accident, 12.

38. (19) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, Accident, 8.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 133.353 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hour, 52 Minutes, 29 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.515 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: P. Menard 1-33; B. Currey 34-35; P. Menard 36-58; C. Bell 59-94; C. Custer 95-114; T. Reddick 115-125.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Paul Menard 2 times for 56 laps; Christopher Bell 1 time for 36 laps; Cole Custer 1 time for 20 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 11 laps; Bayley Currey 1 time for 2 laps.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.