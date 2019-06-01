Listen Live Sports

NASCAR-Xfinity Pocono Green 250 Recycled Lineup

June 1, 2019 12:47 pm
 
By The Associated Press
Saturday’s qualifying; Race Saturday
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap Length: 2.5 miles
(Car number in parentheses)

1. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 170.707 mph.

2. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 170.681.

3. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 170.145.

4. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 169.113.

5. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 169.043.

6. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 168.938.

7. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 168.925.

8. (8) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 168.843.

9. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 168.353.

10. (18) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 168.249.

11. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 168.171.

12. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 168.155.

13. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 167.209.

14. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 166.886.

15. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 166.830.

16. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 166.024.

17. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 165.389.

18. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 164.862.

19. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, 164.763.

20. (93) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 164.480.

21. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 164.453.

22. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 164.330.

23. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 164.258.

24. (38) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 164.213.

25. (01) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 163.949.

26. (42) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 163.943.

27. (86) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 163.752.

28. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 163.747.

29. (17) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, 163.114.

30. (90) Ronnie Bassett Jr., Chevrolet, 162.734.

31. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 161.360.

32. (99) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, 160.225.

33. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 159.050.

34. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

35. (74) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

36. (13) John Jackson, Toyota, Owner Points.

37. (89) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

38. (5) Matt Mills, Toyota, Owner Points.

