NASCAR-Xfinity Pocono Green 250 Recycled Results

By The Associated Press Saturday At Pocono Raceway Long Pond, Pa. Lap Length: 2.5 miles (Pole position in parentheses)

1. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 103.

2. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 103.

3. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 103.

4. (8) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 103.

5. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 103.

6. (15) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 103.

7. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 103.

8. (4) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 103.

9. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 103.

10. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 103.

11. (9) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 103.

12. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 103.

13. (27) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 103.

14. (14) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 103.

15. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 103.

16. (28) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 102.

17. (16) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 102.

18. (17) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 102.

19. (21) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 102.

20. (18) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 102.

21. (30) Ronnie Bassett Jr., Chevrolet, 102.

22. (10) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 102.

23. (25) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 102.

24. (31) David Starr, Chevrolet, 101.

25. (33) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 101.

26. (5) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 100.

27. (32) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, 100.

28. (35) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 99.

29. (34) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 86.

30. (38) Matt Mills, Toyota, Brakes, 65.

31. (36) John Jackson, Toyota, Vibration, 36.

32. (29) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, Vibration, 36.

33. (19) Joey Gase, Toyota, Engine, 34.

34. (20) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Vibration, 33.

35. (37) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Handling, 31.

36. (24) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Electrical, 22.

37. (26) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Accident, 10.

38. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, Accident, 6.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 121.574 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hours, 7 Minutes, 5 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.226 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 26 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Custer 1-27; J. Nemechek 28-31; C. Bell 32-38; J. Allgaier 39-52; A. Cindric 53-58; J. Allgaier 59-65; C. Custer 66-79; J. Allgaier 80-85; C. Custer 86-101; T. Reddick 102; C. Custer 103.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Cole Custer 4 times for 58 laps; Justin Allgaier 3 times for 27 laps; Christopher Bell 1 time for 7 laps; Austin Cindric 1 time for 6 laps; John Hunter Nemechek 1 time for 4 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 1 lap.

