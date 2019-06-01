Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR-Xfinity Pocono Green 250 Recycled Results

June 1, 2019 5:18 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
By The Associated Press
Saturday
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap Length: 2.5 miles
(Pole position in parentheses)

1. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 103.

2. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 103.

3. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 103.

4. (8) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 103.

Advertisement

5. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 103.

6. (15) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 103.

7. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 103.

8. (4) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 103.

9. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 103.

10. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 103.

11. (9) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 103.

12. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 103.

13. (27) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 103.

14. (14) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 103.

15. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 103.

16. (28) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 102.

17. (16) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 102.

18. (17) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 102.

19. (21) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 102.

20. (18) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 102.

21. (30) Ronnie Bassett Jr., Chevrolet, 102.

22. (10) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 102.

23. (25) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 102.

24. (31) David Starr, Chevrolet, 101.

25. (33) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 101.

26. (5) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 100.

27. (32) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, 100.

28. (35) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 99.

29. (34) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 86.

30. (38) Matt Mills, Toyota, Brakes, 65.

31. (36) John Jackson, Toyota, Vibration, 36.

32. (29) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, Vibration, 36.

33. (19) Joey Gase, Toyota, Engine, 34.

34. (20) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Vibration, 33.

35. (37) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Handling, 31.

36. (24) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Electrical, 22.

37. (26) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Accident, 10.

38. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, Accident, 6.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 121.574 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hours, 7 Minutes, 5 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.226 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 26 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Custer 1-27; J. Nemechek 28-31; C. Bell 32-38; J. Allgaier 39-52; A. Cindric 53-58; J. Allgaier 59-65; C. Custer 66-79; J. Allgaier 80-85; C. Custer 86-101; T. Reddick 102; C. Custer 103.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Cole Custer 4 times for 58 laps; Justin Allgaier 3 times for 27 laps; Christopher Bell 1 time for 7 laps; Austin Cindric 1 time for 6 laps; John Hunter Nemechek 1 time for 4 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 1 lap.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.