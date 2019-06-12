NASCAR XFINITY Schedule and standings

Saturday, Feb. 16 — NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Michael Annett)

Saturday, Feb. 23 — Rinnai 250, Hampton, Ga. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, March 2 — Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 9 — iK9 Service Dog 200, Avondale, Ariz. (Kyle Busch)

Advertisement

Saturday, March 16 — Production Alliance Group 300, Fontana, Calif. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, March 30 — My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, April 6 — Alsco 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Christopher Bell)

Friday, April 12 — ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, April 27 — MoneyLion 300, Talladega, Ala. (Tyler Reddick)

Saturday, May 4 — Allied Steel Buildings 200, Dover, Del. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, May 25 — Alsco 300, Concord, N.C. (Tyler Reddick)

Saturday, June 1 — Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, June 8 — LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich. (Tyler Reddick)

Sunday, June 16 — CircuitCity.com 250, Newton, Iowa

Saturday, June 29 — Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill.

Friday, July 5 — Circle K Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Friday, July 12 — Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.

Saturday, July 20 — Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

Saturday, July 27 — U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa

Saturday, Aug. 3 — Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Saturday, Aug. 10 — B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Friday, Aug. 16 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Saturday, Aug. 24 — NXS race, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Saturday, Aug. 31 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

Saturday, Sept. 7 — Indiana 250, Indianapolis

Saturday, Sept. 14 — D.C. Solar 300, Las Vegas

Friday, Sept. 20 — GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Saturday, Sept. 28 — Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.

Saturday, Oct. 5 — NXS race, Dover, Del.

Saturday, Oct. 19 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Saturday, Nov. 2 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, Nov. 9 — Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200, Avondale, Ariz.

Saturday, Nov. 16 — Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders Through June 8

1. Tyler Reddick, 627

2. Christopher Bell, 538

3. Cole Custer, 510

4. Austin Cindric, 486

5. Justin Allgaier, 479

6. Chase Briscoe, 440

7. John Hunter Nemechek, 429

8. Noah Gragson, 423

9. Michael Annett, 406

10. Justin Haley, 395

11. Ryan Sieg, 380

12. Brandon Jones, 353

13. Gray Gaulding, 268

14. Brandon Brown, 256

15. Jeremy Clements, 222

16. Garrett Smithley, 201

17. Josh Williams, 195

18. Ray Black Jr., 188

19. B.J. McLeod, 182

20. David Starr, 180

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.