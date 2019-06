National Arena League Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 6 1 0 .857 337 204 Carolina 6 2 0 .750 409 302 New York 3 4 0 .429 357 363 Massachusetts 3 4 0 .429 319 342 Columbus 2 5 0 .285 310 329 Orlando 2 6 0 .250 261 450 Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 48, Orlando 20

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 52, Columbus 43

Massachusetts 68, New York 53

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 49, Columbus 41

Carolina 52, New York 41

Saturday, June 15

New York at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

