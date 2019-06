National Arena League Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 6 1 0 .857 337 204 Carolina 6 2 0 .750 409 302 New York 3 4 0 .429 357 363 Massachusetts 3 4 0 .429 319 342 Columbus 2 5 0 .285 310 329 Orlando 2 6 0 .250 261 450 Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 48, Orlando 20

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 52, Columbus 43

Massachusetts 68, New York 53

Saturday, June 8

Jacksonville 49, Columbus 41

Carolina 52, New York 41

Saturday, June 15

New York at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

