National Arena League Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|337
|204
|Carolina
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|409
|302
|New York
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|357
|363
|Massachusetts
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|319
|342
|Columbus
|2
|5
|0
|.285
|310
|329
|Orlando
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|261
|450
|Saturday’s Games
New York at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Massachusetts at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New York at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Massachusetts at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at New York, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.
