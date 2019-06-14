Listen Live Sports

National Arena League Glance

June 14, 2019
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 6 1 0 .857 337 204
Carolina 6 2 0 .750 409 302
New York 3 4 0 .429 357 363
Massachusetts 3 4 0 .429 319 342
Columbus 2 5 0 .285 310 329
Orlando 2 6 0 .250 261 450
Saturday’s Games

New York at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

New York at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Jacksonville at New York, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Carolina at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

