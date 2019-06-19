National Arena League Glance

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 7 1 0 .875 392 233 Carolina 6 3 0 .666 438 357 Massachusetts 4 4 0 .500 364 373 New York 3 5 0 .375 409 431 Columbus 3 5 0 .375 378 384 Orlando 2 7 0 .222 292 495 Saturday’s Games

New York at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Jacksonville at New York, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Carolina at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at New York, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

