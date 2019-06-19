National Arena League Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|392
|233
|Carolina
|6
|3
|0
|.666
|438
|357
|Massachusetts
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|364
|373
|New York
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|409
|431
|Columbus
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|378
|384
|Orlando
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|292
|495
|Saturday’s Games
New York at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Massachusetts at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at New York, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Massachusetts at New York, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
