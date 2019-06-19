Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Arena League Glance

June 19, 2019 3:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 7 1 0 .875 392 233
Carolina 6 3 0 .666 438 357
Massachusetts 4 4 0 .500 364 373
New York 3 5 0 .375 409 431
Columbus 3 5 0 .375 378 384
Orlando 2 7 0 .222 292 495
Saturday’s Games

New York at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Jacksonville at New York, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Carolina at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement
Friday, July 5

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at New York, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.