National Arena League Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|8
|1
|0
|.888
|475
|284
|Carolina
|6
|3
|0
|.666
|438
|357
|Massachusetts
|5
|4
|0
|.500
|423
|423
|New York
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|460
|514
|Columbus
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|428
|443
|Orlando
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|292
|495
|Saturday’s Game
Jacksonville at New York, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Massachusetts at New York, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.