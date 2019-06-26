National Arena League Glance

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 8 1 0 .888 475 284 Carolina 6 3 0 .666 438 357 Massachusetts 5 4 0 .500 423 423 New York 3 6 0 .333 460 514 Columbus 3 6 0 .333 428 443 Orlando 2 7 0 .222 292 495 Saturday’s Game

Jacksonville at New York, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Carolina at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at New York, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

