National Arena League Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|506
|326
|Carolina
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|438
|357
|Massachusetts
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|484
|460
|New York
|3
|6
|1
|.300
|447
|497
|Columbus
|2
|7
|1
|.200
|397
|449
|Orlando
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|292
|495
|Saturday’s Game
Massachusetts 61, Columbus 37
Jacksonville 51, New York 42
Carolina at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Massachusetts at New York, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
