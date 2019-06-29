Listen Live Sports

National Arena League Glance

June 29, 2019
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 9 1 0 .900 506 326
Carolina 6 3 0 .667 438 357
Massachusetts 6 4 0 .600 484 460
New York 3 6 1 .300 447 497
Columbus 2 7 1 .200 397 449
Orlando 2 7 0 .222 292 495
Saturday’s Game

Massachusetts 61, Columbus 37

Jacksonville 51, New York 42

Sunday’s Game

Carolina at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at New York, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

