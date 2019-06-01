East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 33 24 .579 — Atlanta 30 27 .526 3 New York 28 29 .491 5 Washington 24 33 .421 9 Miami 19 36 .345 13 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 31 24 .564 — Milwaukee 32 26 .552 ½ Pittsburgh 28 28 .500 3½ St. Louis 28 28 .500 3½ Cincinnati 27 30 .474 5 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 39 19 .672 — San Diego 30 27 .526 8½ Colorado 29 27 .518 9 Arizona 28 30 .483 11 San Francisco 22 34 .393 16

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 3, Miami 1

Colorado 11, Arizona 10, 10 innings

Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 9, San Francisco 6

Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 4

Cincinnati 9, Washington 3

Detroit 8, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

Colorado 13, Toronto 6

N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 5, Miami 2

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-1) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 0-1) at Baltimore (Hess 1-6), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Atlanta (Soroka 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-0) at Cincinnati (Roark 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 3-6) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 9:10 p.m.

Miami (Urena 3-6) at San Diego (Margevicius 2-5), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-5) at Arizona (Greinke 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Irvin 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Samardzija 2-4) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 2-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-4), 1:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5), 2:15 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-3) at Arizona (Kelly 4-6), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 2-5) at San Diego (Strahm 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

