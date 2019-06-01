|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|Atlanta
|31
|27
|.534
|2½
|New York
|28
|29
|.491
|5
|Washington
|25
|33
|.431
|8½
|Miami
|19
|36
|.345
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Milwaukee
|33
|26
|.559
|—
|St. Louis
|28
|28
|.500
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|28
|29
|.491
|4
|Cincinnati
|27
|31
|.466
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|39
|19
|.672
|—
|Colorado
|30
|27
|.526
|8½
|San Diego
|30
|27
|.526
|8½
|Arizona
|28
|30
|.483
|11
|San Francisco
|23
|34
|.404
|15½
___
Baltimore 9, San Francisco 6
Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 4
Cincinnati 9, Washington 3
Detroit 8, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings
Colorado 13, Toronto 6
N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 5, Miami 2
Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 10, 13 innings
San Francisco 8, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 10, Detroit 5
Washington 5, Cincinnati 2
Colorado 4, Toronto 2
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 2-4) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 2-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-4), 1:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 5-0) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-2), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5), 2:15 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-4), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-3) at Arizona (Kelly 4-6), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Richards 2-5) at San Diego (Strahm 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
