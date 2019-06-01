Listen Live Sports

National League

June 1, 2019 11:45 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 33 24 .579
Atlanta 31 27 .534
New York 28 29 .491 5
Washington 25 33 .431
Miami 19 36 .345 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 31 24 .564
Milwaukee 33 26 .559
St. Louis 28 28 .500
Pittsburgh 28 29 .491 4
Cincinnati 27 31 .466
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 39 19 .672
Colorado 30 27 .526
San Diego 30 27 .526
Arizona 28 30 .483 11
San Francisco 23 34 .404 15½

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 9, San Francisco 6

Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 4

Cincinnati 9, Washington 3

Detroit 8, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

Colorado 13, Toronto 6

N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 5, Miami 2

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 10, 13 innings

San Francisco 8, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 10, Detroit 5

Washington 5, Cincinnati 2

Colorado 4, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Samardzija 2-4) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 2-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-4), 1:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 5-0) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5), 2:15 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-3) at Arizona (Kelly 4-6), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 2-5) at San Diego (Strahm 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

