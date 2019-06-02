Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 2, 2019 6:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 33 25 .569
Atlanta 32 27 .542
New York 28 31 .475
Washington 26 33 .441
Miami 20 36 .357 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 34 26 .567
Chicago 31 26 .544
St. Louis 30 28 .517 3
Pittsburgh 28 30 .483 5
Cincinnati 27 32 .458
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 40 19 .678
Colorado 31 27 .534
San Diego 30 28 .517
Arizona 30 30 .500 10½
San Francisco 24 34 .414 15½

___

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 10, 13 innings

San Francisco 8, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 10, Detroit 5

Advertisement

Washington 5, Cincinnati 2

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Colorado 4, Toronto 2

Arizona 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 3

Miami 9, San Diego 3

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Baltimore 1

        House appropriators propose 3.1% federal pay raise, new money for OPM in 2020 draft bill

Washington 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 7, Detroit 4

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 5, Toronto 1

Arizona 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 6:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-1) at Arizona (Ray 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-0) at San Diego (Lauer 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.