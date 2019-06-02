East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 33 26 .559 — Atlanta 32 27 .542 1 New York 28 31 .475 5 Washington 26 33 .441 7 Miami 21 36 .368 11 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 34 26 .567 — Chicago 31 26 .544 1½ St. Louis 30 28 .517 3 Pittsburgh 28 30 .483 5 Cincinnati 27 32 .458 6½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 41 19 .683 — Colorado 31 27 .534 9 San Diego 30 29 .508 10½ Arizona 30 30 .500 11 San Francisco 24 34 .414 16

___

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 10, 13 innings

San Francisco 8, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 10, Detroit 5

Washington 5, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Colorado 4, Toronto 2

Arizona 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 3

Miami 9, San Diego 3

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Baltimore 1

Washington 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 7, Detroit 4

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 5, Toronto 1

Arizona 7, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 0

Miami 9, San Diego 3

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-1) at Arizona (Ray 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-0) at San Diego (Lauer 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

