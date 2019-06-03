|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|33
|26
|.559
|—
|Atlanta
|32
|27
|.542
|1
|New York
|28
|31
|.475
|5
|Washington
|26
|33
|.441
|7
|Miami
|21
|36
|.368
|11
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|34
|26
|.567
|—
|Chicago
|32
|26
|.552
|1
|St. Louis
|30
|28
|.517
|3
|Pittsburgh
|28
|30
|.483
|5
|Cincinnati
|27
|32
|.458
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|41
|19
|.683
|—
|Colorado
|31
|27
|.534
|9
|San Diego
|30
|29
|.508
|10½
|Arizona
|30
|30
|.500
|11
|San Francisco
|24
|34
|.414
|16
___
San Francisco 8, Baltimore 1
Washington 4, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 7, Detroit 4
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 5, Toronto 1
Arizona 7, N.Y. Mets 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 0
Miami 9, San Diego 3
Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Angels 1
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Brault 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-5) at Washington (Strasburg 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 3-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-0), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Hoffman 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 5-1) at St. Louis (Cabrera 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 8-1) at Arizona (Clarke 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-3) at San Diego (Paddack 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
