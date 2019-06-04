East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 33 27 .550 — Atlanta 32 27 .542 ½ New York 28 31 .475 4½ Washington 27 33 .450 6 Miami 21 36 .368 10½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 34 26 .567 — Chicago 33 26 .559 ½ St. Louis 30 28 .517 3 Pittsburgh 28 30 .483 5 Cincinnati 27 32 .458 6½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 42 19 .689 — Colorado 31 28 .525 10 San Diego 31 29 .517 10½ Arizona 30 31 .492 12 San Francisco 24 34 .414 16½

___

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Angels 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

San Diego 8, Philadelphia 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 3

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-4) at Washington (Sanchez 1-6), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at Arizona (Duplantier 1-0), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 4-3), 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Milwaukee (Nelson 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 6-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 4-3), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

