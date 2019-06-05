Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 5, 2019 12:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 33 27 .550
Philadelphia 33 27 .550
New York 28 32 .467 5
Washington 27 33 .450 6
Miami 22 36 .379 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 33 26 .559
Milwaukee 34 27 .557
St. Louis 30 29 .508 3
Pittsburgh 28 31 .475 5
Cincinnati 28 32 .467
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 43 19 .694
Colorado 31 28 .525 10½
San Diego 31 29 .517 11
Arizona 30 32 .484 13
San Francisco 25 34 .424 16½

___

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Angels 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

San Diego 8, Philadelphia 2

Advertisement
Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 12, Pittsburgh 5

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Washington 9, Chicago White Sox 5

San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Miami 16, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 3

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 0

        Agencies offer mixed messages on telework during summer Metro closures

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-4) at Washington (Sanchez 1-6), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at Arizona (Duplantier 1-0), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 4-3), 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Milwaukee (Nelson 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 6-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 4-3), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.