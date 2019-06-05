|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|Atlanta
|33
|27
|.550
|½
|New York
|28
|32
|.467
|5½
|Washington
|27
|33
|.450
|6½
|Miami
|22
|36
|.379
|10½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|33
|26
|.559
|—
|Milwaukee
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|St. Louis
|30
|29
|.508
|3
|Pittsburgh
|28
|31
|.475
|5
|Cincinnati
|28
|32
|.467
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|43
|19
|.694
|—
|Colorado
|31
|28
|.525
|10½
|San Diego
|31
|30
|.508
|11½
|Arizona
|30
|32
|.484
|13
|San Francisco
|25
|34
|.424
|16½
___
Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Angels 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1
San Diego 8, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 12, Pittsburgh 5
Washington 9, Chicago White Sox 5
San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Miami 16, Milwaukee 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 3
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 0
Philadelphia 9, San Diego 6
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-4) at Washington (Sanchez 1-6), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at Arizona (Duplantier 1-0), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-5) at San Diego (Quantrill 1-2), 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Milwaukee (Nelson 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 6-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 4-3), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3), 12:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 1:15 p.m.
Miami (Smith 3-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-1), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-4), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-3) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
