|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|35
|27
|.565
|—
|Atlanta
|33
|27
|.550
|1
|New York
|29
|32
|.475
|5½
|Washington
|28
|33
|.459
|6½
|Miami
|23
|36
|.390
|10½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|33
|26
|.559
|—
|Milwaukee
|34
|28
|.548
|½
|St. Louis
|30
|29
|.508
|3
|Pittsburgh
|28
|31
|.475
|5
|Cincinnati
|28
|32
|.467
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|43
|20
|.683
|—
|Colorado
|31
|28
|.525
|10
|San Diego
|31
|31
|.500
|11½
|Arizona
|31
|32
|.492
|12
|San Francisco
|25
|35
|.417
|16½
Atlanta 12, Pittsburgh 5
Washington 9, Chicago White Sox 5
San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Miami 16, Milwaukee 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 3
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 0
Philadelphia 9, San Diego 6
Cincinnati at St. Louis, ppd.
Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 11 innings
Philadelphia 7, San Diego 5
N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 0
Miami 8, Milwaukee 3
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3), 12:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 1:15 p.m.
Miami (Smith 3-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-1), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-4), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-3) at San Diego (Lucchesi 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
