National League

June 5, 2019 11:34 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 35 27 .565
Atlanta 33 27 .550 1
New York 29 32 .475
Washington 28 33 .459
Miami 23 36 .390 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 34 26 .567
Milwaukee 34 28 .548 1
St. Louis 30 29 .508
Pittsburgh 28 31 .475
Cincinnati 28 32 .467 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 43 20 .683
Colorado 31 29 .517 10½
San Diego 31 31 .500 11½
Arizona 31 32 .492 12
San Francisco 25 35 .417 16½

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 12, Pittsburgh 5

Washington 9, Chicago White Sox 5

San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Miami 16, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 3

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 0

Philadelphia 9, San Diego 6

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, ppd.

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 11 innings

Philadelphia 7, San Diego 5

N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 0

Miami 8, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado 8

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3), 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 1:15 p.m.

Miami (Smith 3-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-1), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-3) at San Diego (Lucchesi 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

