East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 35 27 .565 — Atlanta 33 28 .541 1½ New York 30 32 .484 5 Washington 28 33 .459 6½ Miami 23 36 .390 10½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 34 26 .567 — Milwaukee 34 28 .548 1 St. Louis 30 29 .508 3½ Pittsburgh 29 31 .483 5 Cincinnati 28 32 .467 6 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 43 20 .683 — Colorado 31 29 .517 10½ San Diego 31 31 .500 11½ Arizona 31 32 .492 12 San Francisco 25 36 .410 17

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, ppd.

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 11 innings

Philadelphia 7, San Diego 5

Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 4

N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 0

Miami 8, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado 8

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 3

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 4-2), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 5-6) at Toronto (Stroman 3-7), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 6-1) at Miami (Urena 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-0) at San Diego (Margevicius 2-6), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

