Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 6, 2019 2:58 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 35 27 .565
Atlanta 33 28 .541
New York 30 32 .484 5
Washington 28 33 .459
Miami 23 36 .390 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 34 26 .567
Milwaukee 34 28 .548 1
St. Louis 30 29 .508
Pittsburgh 29 31 .483 5
Cincinnati 28 32 .467 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 43 20 .683
Colorado 31 29 .517 10½
San Diego 31 31 .500 11½
Arizona 31 32 .492 12
San Francisco 25 36 .410 17

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, ppd.

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 11 innings

Advertisement

Philadelphia 7, San Diego 5

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 4

N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 0

Miami 8, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado 8

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 3

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

        New withdrawal options and 4 other things to watch from the TSP this year

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 4-2), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 5-6) at Toronto (Stroman 3-7), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 6-1) at Miami (Urena 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-0) at San Diego (Margevicius 2-6), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.