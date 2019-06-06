|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|35
|27
|.565
|—
|Atlanta
|33
|28
|.541
|1½
|New York
|30
|32
|.484
|5
|Washington
|28
|33
|.459
|6½
|Miami
|23
|36
|.390
|10½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|34
|26
|.567
|—
|Milwaukee
|34
|28
|.548
|1
|St. Louis
|30
|29
|.508
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|29
|31
|.483
|5
|Cincinnati
|28
|32
|.467
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|43
|20
|.683
|—
|Colorado
|31
|29
|.517
|10½
|San Diego
|31
|31
|.500
|11½
|Arizona
|31
|32
|.492
|12
|San Francisco
|25
|36
|.410
|17
Cincinnati at St. Louis, ppd.
Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 11 innings
Philadelphia 7, San Diego 5
Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 4
N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 0
Miami 8, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado 8
N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 3
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 4-2), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 5-6) at Toronto (Stroman 3-7), 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 6-1) at Miami (Urena 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-0) at San Diego (Margevicius 2-6), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
