|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|36
|27
|.571
|—
|Atlanta
|34
|29
|.540
|2
|New York
|30
|32
|.484
|5½
|Washington
|28
|34
|.452
|7½
|Miami
|23
|38
|.377
|12
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|35
|27
|.565
|—
|Milwaukee
|35
|28
|.556
|½
|St. Louis
|31
|30
|.508
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|30
|31
|.492
|4½
|Cincinnati
|28
|34
|.452
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|43
|20
|.683
|—
|Colorado
|32
|29
|.525
|10
|San Diego
|32
|31
|.508
|11
|Arizona
|32
|32
|.500
|11½
|San Francisco
|25
|36
|.410
|17
___
N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 3
Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 1
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 5, Miami 1
Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 1
San Diego 5, Washington 4
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 2
Arizona 8, Toronto 2
Atlanta 7, Miami 1
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 6-2) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-6), 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 4-4) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at Miami (Richards 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-3) at Milwaukee (Davies 6-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-4), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 2-1) at San Francisco (Samardzija 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 4-4), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 3-5) at San Diego (Lauer 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
