The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

June 7, 2019 10:04 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 36 27 .571
Atlanta 34 29 .540 2
New York 30 32 .484
Washington 28 34 .452
Miami 23 38 .377 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 35 27 .565
Milwaukee 35 28 .556 ½
St. Louis 31 30 .508
Pittsburgh 30 31 .492
Cincinnati 28 34 .452 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 43 20 .683
Colorado 32 29 .525 10
San Diego 32 31 .508 11
Arizona 32 32 .500 11½
San Francisco 25 36 .410 17

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 3

Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 1

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 5, Miami 1

Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego 5, Washington 4

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 8, Toronto 2

Atlanta 7, Miami 1

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Greinke 6-2) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-6), 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 4-4) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at Miami (Richards 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-3) at Milwaukee (Davies 6-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 2-1) at San Francisco (Samardzija 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 3-5) at San Diego (Lauer 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

