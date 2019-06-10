Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

June 10, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 37 28 .569
Atlanta 36 29 .554 1
New York 32 33 .492 5
Washington 30 35 .462 7
Miami 23 40 .365 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 37 27 .578
Milwaukee 38 28 .576
St. Louis 31 32 .492
Pittsburgh 30 34 .469 7
Cincinnati 29 35 .453 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 45 21 .682
Colorado 33 31 .516 11
Arizona 34 32 .515 11
San Diego 33 33 .500 12
San Francisco 26 38 .406 18

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 6, Toronto 0

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 1, Miami 0

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 3

Washington 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 8, Toronto 2

Atlanta 7, Miami 6, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Francisco 0

Washington 5, San Diego 2

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Clarke 1-2) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 3-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-6) at Atlanta (Gausman 2-5), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3) at Colorado (Marquez 6-3), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Duplantier 1-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Miami (Smith 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-5), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1) at Houston (Peacock 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-5) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 4-4) at San Francisco (Beede 0-2), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

