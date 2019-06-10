|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|37
|28
|.569
|—
|Atlanta
|36
|29
|.554
|1
|New York
|32
|33
|.492
|5
|Washington
|30
|35
|.462
|7
|Miami
|23
|40
|.365
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|37
|27
|.578
|—
|Milwaukee
|38
|28
|.576
|—
|St. Louis
|31
|32
|.492
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|30
|34
|.469
|7
|Cincinnati
|29
|35
|.453
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|45
|21
|.682
|—
|Colorado
|33
|31
|.516
|11
|Arizona
|34
|32
|.515
|11
|San Diego
|33
|33
|.500
|12
|San Francisco
|26
|38
|.406
|18
___
Arizona 6, Toronto 0
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 1, Miami 0
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 3
Washington 4, San Diego 1
Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 3
Arizona 8, Toronto 2
Atlanta 7, Miami 6, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 1, San Francisco 0
Washington 5, San Diego 2
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
Arizona (Clarke 1-2) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 3-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-6) at Atlanta (Gausman 2-5), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3) at Colorado (Marquez 6-3), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 10:07 p.m.
Arizona (Duplantier 1-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Miami (Smith 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-5), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1) at Houston (Peacock 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-5) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 4-4) at San Francisco (Beede 0-2), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-6), 10:07 p.m.
