East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 37 28 .569 — Atlanta 36 29 .554 1 New York 32 33 .492 5 Washington 30 35 .462 7 Miami 23 40 .365 13 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 37 27 .578 — Milwaukee 38 28 .576 — St. Louis 31 32 .492 5½ Pittsburgh 30 34 .469 7 Cincinnati 29 35 .453 8 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 45 21 .682 — Colorado 33 31 .516 11 Arizona 34 32 .515 11 San Diego 33 33 .500 12 San Francisco 26 38 .406 18

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 6, Toronto 0

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 1, Miami 0

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 3

Washington 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 8, Toronto 2

Atlanta 7, Miami 6, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Francisco 0

Washington 5, San Diego 2

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Clarke 1-2) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 3-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-6) at Atlanta (Gausman 2-5), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3) at Colorado (Marquez 6-3), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Duplantier 1-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Miami (Smith 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-5), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1) at Houston (Peacock 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-5) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 4-4) at San Francisco (Beede 0-2), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

