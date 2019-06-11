Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 11, 2019 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 37 29 .561
Philadelphia 37 29 .561
New York 32 33 .492
Washington 31 35 .470 6
Miami 23 41 .359 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 38 28 .576
Chicago 37 28 .569 ½
St. Louis 32 32 .500 5
Pittsburgh 30 35 .462
Cincinnati 29 35 .453 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 45 22 .672
Colorado 34 31 .523 10
Arizona 35 32 .522 10
San Diego 33 33 .500 11½
San Francisco 26 38 .406 17½

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 8, Toronto 2

Atlanta 7, Miami 6, 12 innings

Advertisement

N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Francisco 0

Washington 5, San Diego 2

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Arizona 13, Philadelphia 8

        Is your TSP escalator going down?

St. Louis 4, Miami 1

Atlanta 13, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 12, Chicago White Sox 1

Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Duplantier 1-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-5), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Houston (Peacock 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-5) at Colorado (Lambert 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 4-4) at San Francisco (Beede 0-2), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-1), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 5-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 5-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 6-6) at Philadelphia (Eflin 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-6) at Miami (Urena 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Davis 0-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 7-1), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 1-2) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.