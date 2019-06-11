|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|37
|29
|.561
|—
|Philadelphia
|37
|29
|.561
|—
|New York
|32
|33
|.492
|4½
|Washington
|31
|35
|.470
|6
|Miami
|23
|41
|.359
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|38
|28
|.576
|—
|Chicago
|37
|28
|.569
|½
|St. Louis
|32
|32
|.500
|5
|Pittsburgh
|30
|35
|.462
|7½
|Cincinnati
|29
|35
|.453
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|45
|22
|.672
|—
|Colorado
|34
|31
|.523
|10
|Arizona
|35
|32
|.522
|10
|San Diego
|33
|33
|.500
|11½
|San Francisco
|26
|38
|.406
|17½
___
Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 3
Arizona 8, Toronto 2
Atlanta 7, Miami 6, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 1, San Francisco 0
Washington 5, San Diego 2
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Arizona 13, Philadelphia 8
St. Louis 4, Miami 1
Atlanta 13, Pittsburgh 7
Washington 12, Chicago White Sox 1
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Duplantier 1-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-5), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Houston (Peacock 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-5) at Colorado (Lambert 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 4-4) at San Francisco (Beede 0-2), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-1), 10:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 5-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 5-4), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 6-6) at Philadelphia (Eflin 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-6) at Miami (Urena 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Davis 0-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 7-1), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 1-2) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
