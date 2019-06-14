Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

June 14, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 40 29 .580
Philadelphia 38 30 .559
New York 33 34 .493 6
Washington 31 37 .456
Miami 24 42 .364 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 29 .574
Chicago 38 30 .559 1
St. Louis 33 33 .500 5
Cincinnati 30 36 .455 8
Pittsburgh 30 38 .441 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 46 23 .667
Arizona 37 33 .529
Colorado 36 32 .529
San Diego 33 36 .478 13
San Francisco 28 38 .424 16½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2

Chicago Cubs 10, Colorado 1

Arizona 2, Philadelphia 0

Miami 9, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 7, 11 innings

Milwaukee 6, Houston 3, 14 innings

San Francisco 4, San Diego 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 4, 9 innings, susp.

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5

Arizona 5, Washington 0

Colorado 9, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 4, 9 innings, susp.

Arizona (Ray 5-3) at Washington (Scherzer 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 2-1) at Miami (Richards 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Chavez 2-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-1) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 1-2) at Colorado (Hoffman 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 7-0) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Clarke 1-2) at Washington (Strasburg 7-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-6), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Lopez 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 5-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 5-5) at Colorado (Marquez 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 9:10 p.m.

