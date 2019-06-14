|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|40
|29
|.580
|—
|Philadelphia
|38
|30
|.559
|1½
|New York
|33
|34
|.493
|6
|Washington
|31
|37
|.456
|8½
|Miami
|24
|42
|.364
|14½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|39
|29
|.574
|—
|Chicago
|38
|30
|.559
|1
|St. Louis
|33
|33
|.500
|5
|Cincinnati
|30
|36
|.455
|8
|Pittsburgh
|30
|38
|.441
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|46
|23
|.667
|—
|Arizona
|37
|33
|.529
|9½
|Colorado
|36
|32
|.529
|9½
|San Diego
|33
|36
|.478
|13
|San Francisco
|28
|38
|.424
|16½
___
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2
Chicago Cubs 10, Colorado 1
Arizona 2, Philadelphia 0
Miami 9, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 7, 11 innings
Milwaukee 6, Houston 3, 14 innings
San Francisco 4, San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 4, 9 innings, susp.
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5
Arizona 5, Washington 0
Colorado 9, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 3
N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 4, 9 innings, susp.
Arizona (Ray 5-3) at Washington (Scherzer 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 2-1) at Miami (Richards 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Chavez 2-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-1) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 1-2) at Colorado (Hoffman 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 7-0) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-6), 10:15 p.m.
Arizona (Clarke 1-2) at Washington (Strasburg 7-3), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-6), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Lopez 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 5-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 5-5) at Colorado (Marquez 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.