National League

June 15, 2019 10:50 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 41 29 .586
Philadelphia 38 31 .551
New York 34 36 .486 7
Washington 32 38 .457 9
Miami 25 43 .368 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 31 .557
Chicago 38 31 .551 ½
St. Louis 35 34 .507
Pittsburgh 31 39 .443 8
Cincinnati 30 38 .441 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 47 23 .671
Arizona 38 34 .528 10
Colorado 36 33 .522 10½
San Diego 34 36 .486 13
San Francisco 30 38 .441 16

___

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 1st game, 10 innings

Washington 7, Arizona 3

Pittsburgh 11, Miami 0

St. Louis 9, N.Y. Mets 5, 2nd game

Texas 7, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 8

San Diego 16, Colorado 12, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 3

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 7

Arizona 10, Washington 3

Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 8, St. Louis 7

Texas 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at Miami (Alcantara 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 4-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Irvin 2-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-5), 1:20 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Washington (Sanchez 2-6), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Margevicius 2-6) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 3-1) at San Francisco (Samardzija 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

