|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|41
|30
|.577
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|31
|.557
|1½
|New York
|34
|36
|.486
|6½
|Washington
|32
|38
|.457
|8½
|Miami
|25
|43
|.368
|14½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|31
|.557
|—
|Milwaukee
|39
|31
|.557
|—
|St. Louis
|35
|34
|.507
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|31
|39
|.443
|8
|Cincinnati
|30
|38
|.441
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|47
|24
|.662
|—
|Colorado
|37
|33
|.529
|9½
|Arizona
|38
|34
|.528
|9½
|San Diego
|34
|37
|.479
|13
|San Francisco
|30
|38
|.441
|15½
___
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 1st game, 10 innings
Washington 7, Arizona 3
Pittsburgh 11, Miami 0
St. Louis 9, N.Y. Mets 5, 2nd game
Texas 7, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 8
San Diego 16, Colorado 12, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 3
San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 7
Arizona 10, Washington 3
Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 8, St. Louis 7
Texas 4, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5
Colorado 14, San Diego 8
Chicago Cubs 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at Miami (Alcantara 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 4-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Irvin 2-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-5), 1:20 p.m.
Arizona (Bradley 2-3) at Washington (Sanchez 2-6), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Margevicius 2-6) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 3-1) at San Francisco (Samardzija 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-5) at Washington (Corbin 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Miley 6-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-4) at Atlanta (Soroka 7-1), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 0-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-7), 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 3-7) at San Diego (Lucchesi 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-3), 10:10 p.m.
