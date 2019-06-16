Listen Live Sports

National League

June 16, 2019 10:17 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 42 30 .583
Philadelphia 39 32 .549
New York 34 37 .479
Washington 33 38 .465
Miami 25 44 .362 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 31 .563
Chicago 39 32 .549 1
St. Louis 36 34 .514
Pittsburgh 32 39 .451 8
Cincinnati 31 38 .449 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 48 24 .667
Arizona 38 35 .521 10½
Colorado 37 34 .521 10½
San Diego 35 37 .486 13
San Francisco 30 39 .435 16½

___

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 7

Arizona 10, Washington 3

Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 8, St. Louis 7

Texas 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

Colorado 14, San Diego 8

Chicago Cubs 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 4

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 11, Texas 3

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 1

Washington 15, Arizona 5

San Diego 14, Colorado 13

Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-5) at Washington (Corbin 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Miley 6-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-4) at Atlanta (Soroka 7-1), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-7), 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-7) at San Diego (Lucchesi 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

