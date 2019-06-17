|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|42
|30
|.583
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|32
|.549
|2½
|New York
|34
|37
|.479
|7½
|Washington
|33
|38
|.465
|8½
|Miami
|25
|44
|.362
|15½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|40
|31
|.563
|—
|Chicago
|39
|32
|.549
|1
|St. Louis
|36
|34
|.514
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|32
|39
|.451
|8
|Cincinnati
|31
|38
|.449
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|48
|24
|.667
|—
|Arizona
|38
|35
|.521
|10½
|Colorado
|37
|34
|.521
|10½
|San Diego
|35
|37
|.486
|13
|San Francisco
|30
|39
|.435
|16½
___
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 4
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 11, Texas 3
Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 1
Washington 15, Arizona 5
San Diego 14, Colorado 13
Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-4), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-6), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at San Diego (Strahm 2-6), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-1), 10:10 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
