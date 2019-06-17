East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 42 30 .583 — Philadelphia 39 32 .549 2½ New York 34 37 .479 7½ Washington 33 38 .465 8½ Miami 25 44 .362 15½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 40 31 .563 — Chicago 39 32 .549 1 St. Louis 36 34 .514 3½ Pittsburgh 32 39 .451 8 Cincinnati 31 38 .449 8 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 48 24 .667 — Arizona 38 35 .521 10½ Colorado 37 34 .521 10½ San Diego 35 37 .486 13 San Francisco 30 39 .435 16½

___

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 4

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 11, Texas 3

Advertisement

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 1

Washington 15, Arizona 5

San Diego 14, Colorado 13

Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-6), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at San Diego (Strahm 2-6), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.