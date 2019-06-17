Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 17, 2019 11:14 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 43 30 .589
Philadelphia 39 32 .549 3
New York 34 38 .472
Washington 33 38 .465 9
Miami 25 45 .357 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 31 .563
Chicago 39 32 .549 1
St. Louis 37 34 .521 3
Cincinnati 32 38 .457
Pittsburgh 32 39 .451 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 48 24 .667
Arizona 38 35 .521 10½
Colorado 37 34 .521 10½
San Diego 35 37 .486 13
San Francisco 30 39 .435 16½

___

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 4

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 11, Texas 3

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 1

Washington 15, Arizona 5

San Diego 14, Colorado 13

Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Miami 0

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-6), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at San Diego (Strahm 2-6), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

