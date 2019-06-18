East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 43 31 .581 — Philadelphia 39 32 .549 2½ New York 35 38 .479 7½ Washington 33 38 .465 8½ Miami 26 45 .366 15½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 40 32 .556 — Chicago 39 33 .542 1 St. Louis 37 35 .514 3 Cincinnati 33 38 .465 6½ Pittsburgh 32 40 .444 8 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 48 25 .658 — Arizona 38 35 .521 10 Colorado 37 34 .521 10 San Diego 36 37 .493 12 San Francisco 31 39 .443 15½

___

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 3

Advertisement

St. Louis 5, Miami 0

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Miami 6, St. Louis 0

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Davies 7-1) at San Diego (Strahm 2-6), 3:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-5) at Washington (Scherzer 5-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-7) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-5) at Arizona (Greinke 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.