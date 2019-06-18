|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|43
|31
|.581
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|32
|.549
|2½
|New York
|35
|38
|.479
|7½
|Washington
|33
|38
|.465
|8½
|Miami
|26
|45
|.366
|15½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|40
|32
|.556
|—
|Chicago
|39
|33
|.542
|1
|St. Louis
|37
|35
|.514
|3
|Cincinnati
|33
|38
|.465
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|32
|40
|.444
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|48
|25
|.658
|—
|Arizona
|38
|35
|.521
|10
|Colorado
|37
|34
|.521
|10
|San Diego
|36
|37
|.493
|12
|San Francisco
|31
|39
|.443
|15½
___
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 5, Miami 0
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Miami 6, St. Louis 0
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Davies 7-1) at San Diego (Strahm 2-6), 3:40 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-5) at Washington (Scherzer 5-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-7) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 6-5) at Arizona (Greinke 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
