|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|43
|31
|.581
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|33
|.542
|3
|New York
|35
|38
|.479
|7½
|Washington
|34
|38
|.472
|8
|Miami
|26
|45
|.366
|15½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|40
|33
|.548
|—
|Chicago
|39
|33
|.542
|½
|St. Louis
|37
|35
|.514
|2½
|Cincinnati
|34
|38
|.472
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|32
|40
|.444
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|49
|25
|.662
|—
|Colorado
|38
|34
|.528
|10
|Arizona
|38
|36
|.514
|11
|San Diego
|37
|37
|.500
|12
|San Francisco
|31
|40
|.437
|16½
___
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Miami 6, St. Louis 0
Colorado 8, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 0
San Diego 4, Milwaukee 1
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Hoffman 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 5-4), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-1) at Washington (Strasburg 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Gallen 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lockett 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 4-6) at Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
