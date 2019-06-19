Listen Live Sports

National League

June 19, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 43 31 .581
Philadelphia 39 33 .542 3
New York 35 38 .479
Washington 34 38 .472 8
Miami 26 45 .366 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 33 .548
Chicago 39 33 .542 ½
St. Louis 37 35 .514
Cincinnati 34 38 .472
Pittsburgh 32 40 .444
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 49 25 .662
Colorado 38 34 .528 10
Arizona 38 36 .514 11
San Diego 37 37 .500 12
San Francisco 31 40 .437 16½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Miami 6, St. Louis 0

Colorado 8, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 0

San Diego 4, Milwaukee 1

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Hoffman 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 5-4), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-1) at Washington (Strasburg 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lockett 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 4-6) at Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

