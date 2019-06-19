|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|44
|31
|.587
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|34
|.534
|4
|Washington
|35
|38
|.479
|8
|New York
|35
|39
|.473
|8½
|Miami
|26
|45
|.366
|16
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|40
|33
|.548
|—
|Milwaukee
|40
|34
|.541
|½
|St. Louis
|37
|35
|.514
|2½
|Cincinnati
|34
|38
|.472
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|33
|40
|.452
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|49
|25
|.662
|—
|Colorado
|38
|34
|.528
|10
|Arizona
|38
|36
|.514
|11
|San Diego
|38
|37
|.507
|11½
|San Francisco
|31
|40
|.437
|16½
___
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Miami 6, St. Louis 0
Colorado 8, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 0
San Diego 4, Milwaukee 1
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Washington 6, Philadelphia 2, 1st game
San Diego 8, Milwaukee 7
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 7
Washington 2, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Hoffman 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 5-4), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-1) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Gallen 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lockett 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 4-6) at Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.