|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|44
|31
|.587
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|34
|.534
|4
|Washington
|35
|38
|.479
|8
|New York
|35
|39
|.473
|8½
|Miami
|26
|46
|.361
|16½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|40
|33
|.548
|—
|Milwaukee
|40
|34
|.541
|½
|St. Louis
|38
|35
|.521
|2
|Cincinnati
|34
|38
|.472
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|33
|40
|.452
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|50
|25
|.667
|—
|Colorado
|40
|34
|.541
|9½
|San Diego
|38
|37
|.507
|12
|Arizona
|38
|38
|.500
|12½
|San Francisco
|31
|41
|.431
|17½
___
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Washington 6, Philadelphia 2, 1st game
San Diego 8, Milwaukee 7
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 7
Washington 2, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3
St. Louis 2, Miami 1, 11 innings
Colorado 6, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 2
Colorado 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Keuchel 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 3-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 2-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-3), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 3-6) at Arizona (Clarke 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.