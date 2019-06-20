Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 20, 2019 7:53 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 44 31 .587
Philadelphia 39 34 .534 4
Washington 35 38 .479 8
New York 35 39 .473
Miami 26 46 .361 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 40 33 .548
Milwaukee 40 34 .541 ½
St. Louis 38 35 .521 2
Cincinnati 34 38 .472
Pittsburgh 33 40 .452 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 50 25 .667
Colorado 40 34 .541
San Diego 38 37 .507 12
Arizona 38 38 .500 12½
San Francisco 31 41 .431 17½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Washington 6, Philadelphia 2, 1st game

San Diego 8, Milwaukee 7

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 7

Washington 2, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

St. Louis 2, Miami 1, 11 innings

Colorado 6, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 2

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Keuchel 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 3-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-3), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 3-6) at Arizona (Clarke 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.